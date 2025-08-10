State’s next CM will be BC: PCC chief

Hyderabad: The PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud affirmed that Telangana will see a person from Backward Classes as next Chief Minister. He said that while emphasising that present CM A Revanth Reddy will hold office and continue this term, while crediting him for bringing the party to power in the State which he said was acknowledged by AICC.

During an informal media interaction at Gandhi Bhavan while asserting that the Congress would remain in power for at least next two terms, Mahesh Goud said that BC leader could possibly become next CM of the State. Brushing aside the claims of rift with the Chief Minister, particularly in wake of the undertaking of padayatra, he termed these as malicious campaigns by the opposition. He affirmed that both himself and Revanth Reddy were unitedly battling it out for implementation of the 42 % reservations for BCs and said that both of them continue to have cordial relationship. Defending Revanth Reddy’s recent statement that he would remain Chief Minister for 10 years, PCC chief said it was meant to boost public confidence in the Congress government. He opined that there has been a lot of change in the Chief Minister’s behaviour, as he was a transformed person after taking office and he is a different person now compared to when he was the PCC president. He announced that the Janahita Padayatra which received ‘good response’ in Phase-I, will resume after August 23. He claimed a BC leader would be Telangana’s next CM and dismissed rumours of a differences between him and CM Revanth Reddy.

PCC president did not clarify as to why the padayatra was being delayed until August 23, but clarified that that the event was originally his idea. He alleged that vested interests had falsely portrayed it as an AICC incharge Meenakshi Natarajan initiative.

He said that initially, the plan was to conduct a bus yatra but later the party changed it into a padayatra.

Claiming that the Janahita Padayatra, similar to Bharat Jodo Yatra, was a big hit Mahesh Goud expressed confidence that not only the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and but also LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi may also join in the upcoming legs of yatra.