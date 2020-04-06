States told to act tough against people attacking medical staff says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy asked the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of different States to act tough against those attacking the medical staff.

Addressing a Facebook live programme with media on Sunday, he expressed gratitude to the hard work of the medical professionals, government employees, police personnel and other stakeholders engaged in the fight against the coronavirus.

He said, "it is painful to see doctors, nurses and paramedical staff being attacked. Attacking those trying to save the lives is a heinous crime. The Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all the States should act tough against such people and take stringent measures."

He asked the people to rise above all kinds of differences of religion, place, caste, politics and resolve to join the fight against the deadly virus.

Kishan Reddy said nearly 80 per cent in the sudden spike of the corona positive cases are traced back to the people who have participated at a religious congregation mingling with foreigners at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi.

Calling it a disturbing trend, he appealed to the attendees of the TJ event and their families to report to the nearest government hospitals for medical care and cooperate with the government staff as it might infect many others.

The Minister also lashed out at some spreading fake news and creating panic and insulting people. He appealed to the leaders of political parties to give a break to their political manoeuvrings at a time when the country and people are passing through hard times.

He said that the Centre is spending about Rs 2.30 lakh crore in its mission to fight against coronavirus as saving lives of people is paramount for the governments than anything else.

However, "along with governments, people and society as a whole take the responsibility in defeating the coronavirus."

He said the Union Home Ministry established helpline number 1930 to extend assistance to anyone calling from anywhere in the country.

Referring to the reports of insulting people from North East India residing in different places of the country, he said it is not acceptable. People from NE can call on the dedicated helpline number 1944 for assistance, the BJP leader said.