Statewide indefinite shutdown of private colleges from today

Hyderabad: With no signs of an end to the stalemate between representatives of private higher educational institutions and the state government over non-clearance of long-pending and substantial fee reimbursement arrears, an indefinite shutdown proposed by the Federation of Private Higher Education Institutions (FATHI) is set to begin on Monday. This will impact about 10 lakh students and 1.5 lakh teachers. For the unversed, FATHI had set Sunday as the deadline for the release of Rs 900 crore in part payment of pending fee reimbursement dues, along with a clear plan for future payments.

Since FATHI did not receive any intimation from the State government until late on Sunday evening, the die is cast for a statewide showdown between the private educational institutions and government authorities from Monday. The strike includes all private colleges offering Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Law, B.Ed., M.Ed., Degree, Polytechnic, and ITI courses.

Representatives of FATHI said that the federation had exhausted all options for an amicable settlement, including six- -month-long parleys with the state government authorities, over proposals submitted seeking clearance of fee reimbursement arrears reportedly totaling Rs 12,000 crore.

FATHI chairman Ramesh Babu said the state government, despite making certain promises, did not deliver on them. Nor did it consider FATHI’s structured plan to address the financial crisis affecting colleges statewide. Instead of releasing funds as promised, the state government has chosen to conduct vigilance raids on private colleges. “Will a vigilance inquiry be ordered simply because colleges ask for fee reimbursement?” he asked, calling the raids unjustified and provocative. He confirmed that universities have been requested to postpone scheduled upcoming examinations in view of the agitation.

FATHI’s vice president Aljapur Srinivas, echoing the chairman’s concerns, described the vigilance raids as “blackmailing tactics”. He warned powers that be that student-led movements have historically led to the downfall of governments and urged elected representatives to take responsibility for resolving the crisis. “The government must stop intimidating college managements with threats,” he said. FATHI leaders expressed deep anguish over the prolonged delay in clearing fee reimbursements dues, citing the inability of colleges to pay faculty salaries.

Many faculty members have reportedly issued formal notices to colleges over non-payment, adding to the urgency of the situation.

The shutdown of colleges is expected to impact over 10 lakh students and 1.5 lakh staff members across the state. FATHI has signaled that the agitation will intensify if the government fails to respond positively.

“We have no alternative but to act,” Ramesh Babu stated, adding: “This is about survival—for institutions, staff,and students alike.”