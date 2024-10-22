Steep hike in ex-gratia to kin of martyred cops

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the increase of the ex gratia package for the families of police officers who died in the line of duty.

The family of an IPS or SP rank officer will receive two crore. While the families of DSPs and Additional SP rank officers will get Rs 1.50 crore. The dependents of Station House Officers (SHOs) and Sub-Inspectors (SIs) will be given Rs 1.25 crore, and the kin of head constables and constables are eligible for Rs one crore in compensation.

Participating in the "Police Flag Day Parade" at Police Martyrs Memorial on Monday, the CM said that if an officer sustains an injury, compensation will be Rs 10 lakh for head constables, additional SIs, SHOs, DSPs, and additional SPs. SP and IPS rank officers will receive Rs 12 lakh.

Stating that peace and security are the two important factors that are required for the development of any State, he said that no State will attract investments without the maintenance of law and order. Drug abuse like ganja, heroin, and cocaine increased in Telangana in the last ten years. Ganja is smuggled into Telangana from the neighbouring States. The CM said that the government took stringent measures to curb drug trafficking by setting up the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

Revanth Reddy asked the police officials to address the increasing traffic problems in Hyderabad and suggested using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for traffic control. Some forces with emotions and madness were creating disturbance by attacking the temple.

The police gave a strong indication that no one will be spared by arresting the accused in the temple attack case. Some forces are trying to punish those who commit crimes. The police are ready to punish the culprits in the case, he added.

The CM asserted that police should be tough with criminals and friendly with the victims. Cops should discharge their duties with utmost patience without losing cool. The police forces should work hard and draw appreciation from society. He asked the police not to give scope for disapproval. Higher authorities have been asked to provide basic facilities to the police personnel. Telangana cops should be a role model for others, the CM added.