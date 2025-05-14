Live
Stellar performance by Manair students in CBSE Class 10 exams
Karimnagar: Students of Manair CBSE School, located in Padmanagar, Karimnagar, have delivered an outstanding performance in the CBSE Class 10 examinations, securing top marks and creating a remarkable impact, said Manair Educational Institutions Chairman, Kadari Anantha Reddy on Tuesday.
Out of the 98 students who appeared for the exams from the school, all achieved a 100% pass rate. Impressively, this marks the seventh consecutive year the school has recorded 100% results since its inception. Several students secured exceptional scores in individual subjects — 100 marks in Telugu, 98 in English, 97 in Hindi, 96 each in Science and Social Studies, and 95 in Mathematics — with the highest overall score reaching 485 out of 500 marks, demonstrating their academic excellence.
The students were congratulated by Manair Educational Institutions’ Directors Kadari Sunitha Reddy and Kadari Krishna Reddy, along with principals, vice-principals, coordinators, academic in-charges, teachers, and parents for their commendable achievements.