Stern action against those responsible: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the government would take strict action against the people responsible for the incident of MGM Hospital PG student Dr Preethi.

The Health Minister said that Preethi's incident was painful.

The government was taking up a detailed inquiry and would take stern action against those involved in it, no matter how powerful they are.

He said that the government has directed the NIMS doctors to provide the best treatment.

