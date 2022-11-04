Stop pulling down elected govts, KCR advises PM Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: "Modi ji stop this attack on democracy. You will achieve nothing by this onslaught. You have been the Prime Minister for two terms. Focus on economy rather than allowing your people to indulge in such dangerous acts," Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao advises PM Modi on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, KCR said the process of destabilizing and dethroning of the elected governments had begun in 2015. "We have the call data from 2015 which runs in to 70,000 pages and clearly exposes the nefarious activities of the BJP," he claimed.

"As a political colleague of Modi who became the Prime Minister in 2014, the same year I became the CM, I urge Modi to stop all those who were indulging in pulling down the elected governments by taking the name of your Home Minister Amit Shah and your name. It also needs to be probed as to how each of these brokers could get three Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and driving licenses," KCR asked.

He asked Modi to be impartial in such issues and call a spade a spade. He said at least now after all this exposure, the PM should rise above all machinations and save democracy. "Look at the country's economy and how it had taken a nosedive. Instead of encouraging such dirty acts, the PM should concentrate on economy," he added.

KCR said if Modi does not take up a thorough probe into all such activities that were destroying democracy, PM would earn a bad name in the annals of Indian history. Recalling how Jayaprakash Narayan brought in a revolution when Indira Gandhi imposed emergency, the CM said if Modi does not wake up now, another similar movement would begin. He called upon the youth, intelligentsia and all those who believe in democracy and legal luminaries like CJs, judges and others to see that the guilty were punished as per law. At this juncture, KCR said the judiciary has a major role in saving democracy.