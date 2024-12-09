Stormy Assembly session from today

Hyderabad: The stage is set for a stormy Assembly session from Monday. Election promises of the ruling Congress, attack on government officials during a public hearing for land acquisition and Musi riverfront development project are among the issues likely to figure prominently during the winter session.

According to available indications, former CM and Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to skip the session.

The session assumes significance as it coincides with the first anniversary of the Congress government which assumed office on December 7 last year.

The government is likely to showcase its achievements such as farm loan waiver, crop bonus, jobs creation, investments, women welfare schemes, caste census, and environmental-centred urban development policies.

The BRS leaders who met at the farmhouse of K Chandrasekhar Rao have decided to corner the government on various issues like the controversy on awarding AMRUT tenders to a company owned by CM’s close relative, land acquisition for pharma villages and the failure of extending Rythu Bharosa benefit to the farmers.

The BRS also released a ‘chargesheet’ against the Congress government on Sunday, while the BJP had issued its own ‘chargesheet’ on December 1.

While BRS leader T Harish Rao alleged that the one-year Congress rule is a ‘saga of endless deceit’, Union Coal Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said the Congress’ promises, including Rs 15,000 to farmers and tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 to agriculture workers and bonus for 10 crops, have not been kept.

Meanwhile, the state government would unveil a statue of ‘Telangana Thalli’ (mother) in state Secretariat premises on Monday. The government is expected to discuss the issue after the commencement of the Assembly session and would explain why the statute was conceived in that form.

BRS leader K T Rama Rao took exception to the government making a new design and portrait of ‘Telangana Thalli’. The redesigned portrait fails to represent the ethos and cultural glory of Telangana, he alleged. KCR during the BRSLP meeting said that it was not correct to have a new statue.