  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Street dogs kill 19 sheep in Jagtial, 4 more injured

Street dogs kill 19 sheep in Jagtial, 4 more injured
x

Street dogs kill 19 sheep in Jagtial, 4 more injured

Highlights

  • A shepherd from the village and owner, Danaveni Mallaiah, had left the sheep in a shed on Sunday night
  • A group of street dogs are said to have attacked the flock and killed 19 sheep

Jagtial: In a shocking incident, about 19 sheep were killed and four were injured, allegedly in an attack by street dogs, in Komatikondapur of Ibrahimpatnam mandal late on Monday night.

According to local people, a shepherd from the village and owner, Danaveni Mallaiah, had left the sheep in a shed on Sunday night. A group of street dogs are said to have attacked the flock and killed 19 sheep.

Mallaiah informed the matter to animal husbandry officials, following which veterinary doctor Srinivas Reddy visited the spot and provided treatment to the injured sheep.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X