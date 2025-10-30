Street dogs maul 20 baby goats to death

In a tragic incident, a pack of street dogs mauled and killed as many as 20 baby goats in Daulatabad mandal of Kodangal constituency on Wednesday.

According to reports, a pack of stray dogs attacked and killed 20 baby goats belonging to a local shepherd, plunging the family into deep distress. It is learned that the goats were owned by Kurva Masani Ashappa, a resident of Daulatabad. He had kept the baby goats in a small hut near his house for shelter. Around noon, a pack of street dogs entered the premises and viciously attacked the helpless animals. By the time locals rushed to rescue them, 20 baby goats had already succumbed to the injuries.

The incident left the shepherd and his family heartbroken. Speaking to locals, Ashappa said the loss amounts to nearly Rs 50,000 — a severe blow to his livelihood. “Those goats were my only source of income. Losing them all at once has shattered me,” he said with tears in his eyes.

Residents of the area expressed shock over the gruesome attack and demanded that local authorities take immediate steps to control the growing menace of stray dogs in the mandal. Several villagers also appealed to the government to provide financial assistance to the affected family, as such losses are unbearable for small farmers and shepherds who depend solely on their livestock for survival.