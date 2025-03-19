Strict Action Against Schools Harassing Students Over Hall Tickets: MEO Bhaskar Reddy

Nagar kurnool: Strict action will be taken against private schools that harass students while issuing hall tickets for the 10th class board exams, warned Nagarkurnool MEO Bhaskar Reddy.

Reports have surfaced that some private schools are demanding full payment of pending fees before issuing hall tickets, causing mental distress and anxiety among students.

MEO Bhaskar Reddy assured students that there is no need to worry as they can directly download their hall tickets online and appear for the exams. He clarified that the online hall ticket is equivalent to the one issued by the school, and there is no need for a headmaster’s signature.

He urged students and parents to report any instances of harassment regarding hall tickets, emphasizing that strict action will be taken against such school managements.