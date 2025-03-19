Live
- India’s large domestic market to cushion blow from US tariff hike: Fitch
- Little chance for Bengal CM, LoP to come face to face in Assembly today
- Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion
- After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case
- Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet
- Dreams have no upper limits: Kerala Speaker congratulates Sunita Williams
- Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies
- Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?
- Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools
Strict Action Against Schools Harassing Students Over Hall Tickets: MEO Bhaskar Reddy
Nagar kurnool: Strict action will be taken against private schools that harass students while issuing hall tickets for the 10th class board exams,...
Nagar kurnool: Strict action will be taken against private schools that harass students while issuing hall tickets for the 10th class board exams, warned Nagarkurnool MEO Bhaskar Reddy.
Reports have surfaced that some private schools are demanding full payment of pending fees before issuing hall tickets, causing mental distress and anxiety among students.
MEO Bhaskar Reddy assured students that there is no need to worry as they can directly download their hall tickets online and appear for the exams. He clarified that the online hall ticket is equivalent to the one issued by the school, and there is no need for a headmaster’s signature.
He urged students and parents to report any instances of harassment regarding hall tickets, emphasizing that strict action will be taken against such school managements.