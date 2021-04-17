Strict enforcement of Covid norms during Sagar byelection

Hyderabad: The byelection to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency is set be held strictly amid Covid safety norms on Saturday (April 17). All the voters have to wear masks and hand gloves to exercise their votes in the polling booths. A doctor team would also be deployed in the constituency to monitor the health condition of the officials on poll duty at all polling booths. The officials, who were engaged in polling activity, would be provided PPE kits to ensure their safety from contacting the deadly virus.



The Election Commission officials informed that the poll timings have been increased from 7 am to 7 pm in view of corona scare. The electorate should maintain social distance and sanitisation of polling booths would be done every two hours. Covid tests would also be conducted to all polling agents and officials before they enter the booths.

There are 2.09 lakh voters in Sagar Assembly segment. It is expected that nearly 80 per cent of the electorate would exercise their franchise as the three major parties – ruling TRS, BJP and Congress - were vying with each other to win the seat.

Amid the reports of law and order problem in a few sensitive villages, special police forces were already deployed. Non-local leaders, who were busy with poll campaign in the last month, were advised to leave the constituency. Police have taken up a special drive to identify non-locals in the segment premises.