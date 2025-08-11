Strive to include Vaddera community in ST list

Wanaparthy: The newly elected national president of the Vaddera association Peetla Sridhar, along with State association head V Shivu Kumar and youth president Vemula Bharat, were grandly felicitated by the national association vice-president Vadde Eshwar and district working president Vadde Ramesh, near Anand Bhavan in Pebbair municipal limits.

Speaking on the occasion, Eshwar stated that everyone should work towards including the community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. He urged that those injured while performing the community’s traditional occupation, and the families of those who lost their lives in the process, should be supported. He demanded Vaddera children be given admissions in Gurukuls without the need for any examinations.

National association leaders Roopani Lokanatham, Peetla Gopal, Shivaratri Ellayya, Vantipuli Babu, Gandikota Yadaya, Vallep Ganesh, Dandugula Shekhar, Dandugula Swami, Gollam Yadagiri, Vallep Girish, Chevella leaders Dhyarungula Ramachandram, Jaripeti Raju, Muddangula Anjaneyulu, Makkala Shankar, Makkala Mahender, Pallapu Laxman, Bandari Shanmukh, Tanneeru Anand were present.