ST/ST reservation bill received, says Centre

Hyderabad: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Monday said that the Centre had received bill 'The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (reservation of seats in Educational Institutions and or Appointments or posts in the services under the State) from Telangana Government. The Union Ministry would process the bill after disposal of court cases on the subject of reservations pending in Supreme Court. The Union Minister gave a written reply to a question raised by Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy in Lok Sabha. The BRS wanted to know whether the Union Government had received any proposal from the Government of Telangana for approving increased reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) to 10 per cent and if so, the action taken by the Government in this regard.

Munda, said that the bill was received in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the bill would be processed after disposal of court cases on the subject of reservation pending in the Supreme Court of India.

The BRS MP Ranjith Reddy demanded the Centre to increase tribal reservation by 10 per cent. The bill passed by the Telangana government seeking to increase the reservation to 10 per cent. During the last monsoon sessions of the Parliament, there was a controversy regarding the reservation bill from Telangana. With no decision coming from the Centre, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that they would implement 10 per cent reservations and also issued orders.