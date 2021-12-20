Student activists in Telangana call for junior colleges bandh for 2 days

In a protest against the failure of intermediate students in the first year exams, the students' unions in Telangana called for all the junior colleges bandh for two days from December 20. They alleged that the inter board has failed in evaluation of answer sheets as about 51 per cent students failed in the exams.



The National Students of Union of India (NSUI) called for bandh of junior colleges today while the activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called on Tuesday. The student unions also demanded the inter board to pass all the failed students with minimum marks and also demanded ex-gratia to the families of the deceased students.

On the other hand, the Telangana board of intermediate has already made it clear to the students who failed to appear for Inter Public Examinations in April 2021. Also, the students who wishes to check their performance can apply for re-verification of the answer sheets by paying requisite fees.