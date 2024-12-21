Student Electrocutes to Death Amidst Hostel Management Negligence

WANAPARTHY: A heartbreaking incident has unfolded in Wanaparthy district, where a 15-year-old student lost his life due to negligence on the part of school management, raising serious questions about the accountability of educational institutions. The tragic event occurred on Saturday when Harish, a Class 9 student from the Radiant School hostel, was electrocuted by electric wires planted in a nearby groundnut field.

Reports indicate that Harish and a fellow student, Gautam, were exploring the adjacent peanut field when Harish inadvertently came into contact with the live wires, leading to his untimely death at the scene. Although another student promptly informed the school management, it was too late; Harish had already succumbed to the shock.

The news of Harish’s death has devastated his family, who had high hopes for their child's future. The community is reeling from the tragic loss, and parents are left heartbroken after seeing their son’s lifeless body.

In the aftermath of this incident, student unions and leaders from various organizations rallied to protest, citing the school's lack of oversight and supervision as a primary cause of the tragedy. Demonstrators sat on the road outside the school, demanding accountability and action against the management that failed to safeguard the students.

In the wake of the protests, school authorities reportedly locked down the institution and left the remaining students inside, further escalating tensions. Local law enforcement intervened, preventing the protests from escalating further.

This tragic incident raises critical concerns regarding the responsibilities of educational institutions, particularly in ensuring student safety and the adequacy of hostel management. The community now awaits responses from school officials and seeks justice for Harish’s untimely death.