Student suicide in Gurukulam, what really happened ?

A student named Praveen (14), studying in class 7 at Madanapuram Residential School (Boys Gurukulam) in Wanaparthy district, committed suicide on Wednesday. Going into details, Thappeda Srinivas and Sathamma, a couple from Konnur in the mandal area, along with their children, went to Hyderabad for a better life. Their younger son Praveen got a seat in a Gurukulam school in Hyderabad. While studying there, his parents got their son admitted to Madanapur Gurukulam school a week ago with the intention of returning to their hometown. On Tuesday, he sustained a minor injury while playing kabaddi. It is learnt that he called his father and informed him about this and asked him to take him home.

It is reported that the father consoled his son by saying that he would send his uncle on Wednesday morning. This morning, after the students had breakfast, all the students went to the classrooms, and Praveen went to the room where he was staying and committed suicide by hanging himself. Other students who noticed the incident immediately informed the principal teachers. They rushed him to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead. Although the incident happened in the morning, they were careful not to let the matter come to light until afternoon. But when the matter was known outside within moments, some people started agitating. The incident of the student's death was exposed when the gates of the Gurukul school were opened and the student's body was taken to Wanaparthy Hospital for postmortem. The students and leaders of student unions staged a dharna on the road.

Tahsildar Abraham Lincoln, DSP Venkateswarlu, CI .Siva Kumar, SIs Shekhar Reddy and Manjunath Reddy, reached the scene and took up the investigation.