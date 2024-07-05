Students bandh evokes mixed response in city

Hyderabad : The bandh called by various student organizations on Thursday received a mixed response, with most educational institutions in the city operating as usual, while a few private schools and colleges chose to remain closed.

Several school managements notified parents on Wednesday evening about school closures on Thursday due to the bandh call. However, government schools, in contrast, remained open and continued regular classes.

According to student organisations, several student unions including NSUI, SFI, AISF, PDSU, VJS, DYFI, AIYF, PYL, PYC, YJS, and AIPSU called for a Bharat bandh in protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to irregularities in the NEET exam and the postponement of the NET exam.

They demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the abolition of the NTA. Thus far, the government has shown no inclination to address the concerns and doubts of students.

“Due to the cancellation of the NET exam and irregularities in the NEET exam, candidates have suffered significantly and should be compensated for exam fees.

The NTA should be cancelled, and every State should be given the flexibility to conduct their own exams. If Central Ministers fail to respond, we will block the Ministers at every step and organise the Chalo Delhi programme,” said a member of SFI.

