Students Demand urgent action on Scholarship,fee reimbursement delays in Gadwal

Gadwal: In a passionate display of solidarity, students and activists gathered in Gadwal to demand immediate action on the prolonged delay in scholarship fee reimbursements. Led by D Kiran, State Assistant Secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the assembly highlighted the severe repercussions faced by students due to withheld funds meant for their education.

Addressing a crowd under the scorching sun, D Kiran expressed grave concerns over the detrimental impact of delayed scholarship fee reimbursements on students across Gadwal. He emphasized that without timely financial aid, many students are forced to abandon their studies or endure severe financial hardships, including selling family properties or accumulating debts.

Kiran underscored the critical need for a dedicated minister for the education department, noting that the absence of such leadership has exacerbated issues within the sector. He called upon the government to appoint a special minister immediately to ensure that student concerns are prioritised and swiftly addressed.

The gathering included students Thirumalesh, V Siva, T Pawan Kumar, Charan, N Ganesh, Chandrakanth, John, Shyam, and numerous others, all standing in solidarity to advocate for their rights to education without financial barriers.

"We demand immediate action," Kiran asserted, "to release the pending scholarship fee reimbursements totaling eight hundred crores across the district. Our students' futures depend on it."

The assembly's demands resonated strongly among attendees, reflecting widespread frustration with bureaucratic delays and administrative apathy towards student welfare. They pledged to continue their advocacy until every student receives the financial support owed to them for their education.

In response to the mounting pressure, government officials have indicated a commitment to expedite the release of scholarship funds and consider appointing a special minister for the education department to address systemic issues affecting students.

As dusk settled over Gadwal, the echoes of impassioned voices advocating for educational equity lingered. The resolve of students and activists alike remained steadfast, driven by the belief that collective action can bring about tangible change in securing a brighter future for generations to come.