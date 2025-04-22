Students felicitated at Young Scientist programme

Karimnagar: Daaram Susheela Trust Chairman of and a renowned physician Dr D Raghuraman emphasized that students must cultivate discipline and value-based education from the school level itself to achieve their chosen goals. He felicitated the students selected for the Young Scientist Programme–2025 along with their guide teachers at his residence on Monday, presenting them with mementoes and gifts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raghuraman expressed his hope that these students would develop a deeper interest in science and mathematics, and eventually make innovative contributions for the welfare of society as future scientists. He noted that thousands of 9th-grade students from across the country had applied online for the Young Scientist Program, out of which only 350 were selected. He proudly mentioned that among those selected, 12 students are from Telangana state, including 4 girl students from the erstwhile Karimnagar district, which is a matter of pride.