Students Protest Over Registration and Certificate Issues at Amrut Medical Science College

Hyderabad: Tension escalated at Amrut Medical Science College as students enrolled in vocational paramedical courses staged a protest, raising concerns over the institution's registration status. The students expressed doubts regarding the legitimacy of the college's registration, claiming that they had not received their course certificates despite completing their studies.

According to the protesting students, their repeated requests for certificates had gone unanswered, leading to frustration and a sense of uncertainty about their future prospects. The lack of transparency from the college administration has further fueled the students' agitation.

The protesters demanded immediate clarification on the college’s registration with educational authorities and urged the administration to address their concerns by providing the necessary documents. Authorities are yet to respond, and the situation remains tense as students continue their demonstrations.