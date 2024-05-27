Students should aim big for future: Former ISRO scientist

Former ISRO Space Scientist TP Sasikumar inaugurated the fifth branch of Laksh International School in Razwi chaman in Karimnagar town on Sunday.



Former Minister and Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, Peddapalli MLA Ch Vijayaramana Rao, Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam, TRSMA state advisor Y Shekhar Rao, and City Mayor Mayor Y Sunil Rao were present during the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, Sasikumar appreciated the efforts of Laksh International Schools for providing quality education with a digital and informative approach, especially with minimal fees.

He called upon the students to aim big in the future such as to prepare for the Civil Services Examinations from the early days of schooling itself.

Meanwhile, MLA Kamalakar appreciated the staff and management of the school for enhancing the importance of social service among the children in the school days.

TRSMA state advisor Y Shekhar Rao lauded the school for teaching all the holy books such as Bhagwath Gita, Quran, and Bible to the students.

Chairman of the institution Mushtaq Ali Khan praised Sasikumar for guiding several IAS aspirants to crack the Civil services examination. He added that Laksh School is striving for the overall development of the students with realistic approach with laboratories, libraries, and digital

equipment.