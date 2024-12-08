  • Menu
Students should study with a goal says MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao

Students should study with a goal says MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao
Highlights

Bhupalpalli MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao emphasized that students should set a goal and strive to reach higher levels.

Bhupalapally : Bhupalpalli MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao emphasized that students should set a goal and strive to reach higher levels.

On Saturday, he inaugurated the educational and scientific exhibition organized by the district education department at Good Morning School in the district center by lighting the ceremonial lamp. On this occasion, the MLA stated that such scientific exhibitions greatly help in bringing out the hidden creativity and talent in students. He noted that a scientific perspective can elevate society to a higher status. He announced that in the coming week, blankets would be distributed to nearly 10,000 hostel students, and hot water facilities would be made available

