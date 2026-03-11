  1. Home
Students Take Charge as Officials on Self-Governance Day

  • Created On:  11 March 2026 7:14 PM IST
Students Take Charge as Officials on Self-Governance Day
Nagar kurnool: Self-Governance Day celebrations were held grandly at the Primary School in Chinnamuddanur village of Telkapally Mandal in Nagarkurnool district. On this occasion, students participated by dressing up as various government officials and impressed everyone with their performances.

As part of the Self-Governance Day celebrations, students assumed different official roles and actively took part in the program. In this regard, student Convicsha acted as District Collector, Vaishali as DEO, Mamatha as MEO, and Arif as Headmaster.

Later, cultural programs organized by the students also attracted the audience. A total of 24 students participated in the celebrations and became a special attraction.

Headmaster Rajashekar Rao, teachers Prem Kumar, Umabai, Srilatha, Tirupathi Reddy and others participated in the program.

Nagarkurnool Education NewsSelf Governance Day CelebrationsTelkapally Mandal SchoolsStudent Cultural ProgramsChinnamuddanur Village School
