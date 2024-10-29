Gadwal: "Study Hard to Achieve Success," Encourages DLSA Secretary Kavita Devi on World Girls' Day.“With hard work and dedication, one can achieve great heights,” said Ganta Kavita Devi, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), as she addressed students on Tuesday at a Legal Awareness Program held at Gadwal Government Girls’ High School. The event, organized in celebration of World Girls’ Day, aimed to inspire young girls to focus on education and personal growth.

In her address, Judge Kavita Devi highlighted the difficulties often faced by those who marry at an early age, urging students to prioritize their studies and work towards making their families and school proud. “You are the future, and with education, you can secure a bright path forward,” she told the students, calling them “the true treasures of tomorrow.”

The program was attended by in-charge Headmistress Modi Master Vijayalakshmi, DLSA staff, school faculty, and students, all joining in the spirit of encouragement and empowerment for young girls to pursue their goals through education.