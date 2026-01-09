Stunt riders put lives at risk on highway

Kodad ( Suryapet ): The National Highway connecting Kodad and Khammam in Suryapet district has turned into a risky stretch due to reckless stunts performed by a group of youths. Riding bikes and even horses at high speed, these youngsters are creating panic among regular commuters. Whether day or night, they are seen performing dangerous stunts, racing past vehicles and blocking traffic, making the journey unsafe for everyone.

Due to the lack of constant police surveillance on the outskirts of the town, the riders have become more aggressive in their behavior.

Their stunts, including speeding, zigzag riding, and lifting the front wheel, are creating life-threatening situations on the busy highway. Many motorists, especially families traveling with children, have expressed serious concern over their safety and have urged authorities to take immediate action.

After receiving complaints from the public, the local police responded swiftly and conducted a drive to catch the stunt riders. The youths were taken into custody and given counseling by the police officials.

The authorities have issued a strong warning, stating that strict action will be taken against anyone who repeats such dangerous acts in the future. Police have also assured the public that regular monitoring will be carried out to prevent such incidents and ensure safety on the highway.