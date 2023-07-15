Substation logbook evidence causing tremors in govt: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that the government is shaken by his evidential proof of only 11 hours power supply to the farm sector and the shockwaves have spread across the State as the State government was caught with pants down on the issue.

The disclosure of the Bandasomaram sub substation log book led to seizure of the log books from 350 sub stations located in erstwhile Nalgonda district and they have been shifted to Pragathi Bhavan, the CM’s official residence in Hyderabad, claimed the Bhongir MP.

Speaking to the reporters in Nalgonda on Friday, Venkat Reddy stated, as he had proved, that there is no 24-hour electricity supply, he cornered Minister KTR and added that the government is now in a fix how to reply to his questions.

He again challenged KTR to come to the discussion on free electricity either in Nalgonda or in Sircilla, the constituency of the Minister.

Stating that it is not possible for KTR to provide 24 hours electricity, he advised the Minister to at least provide toilets in the government educational institutions.

Himanshu, the grandson of CM KCR, has revealed the plight of the government educational institutions during his grandfather’s regime. He congratulated KHimanshu over his gesture. He suggested KCR to open his eyes through Himanshu’s initiation for improving facilities in government schools and take steps to improve the facilities in schools and colleges.

Criticizing Gutha Sukhender Reddy, he said that he had set up sub-stations even in Gutha’s village. He described Gutha Sukender Reddy as sunflower and will shift to parties which are in power.

He mocked Gutha and stated that Gutha changed three parties for power like colors changing chameleon.

Komatireddy remembered that Gutha, who was defeated by 30,000 votes in the Assembly elections, had joined the Congress through him and became MP twice.

He criticized that Gutha had marketed himself to KCR and joined BRS and earned Rs 3,000 crore. He stated that Gutha is not equal to the value of his footwear even though he has Rs 3,000 crore and has property of 100 acres.

He exuded confidence that the Congress will come to power in the next three months, and assured to implement every promise made in the party manifesto. He further assured that the Congress government will provide quality free electricity to the farmers.

He informed that Congress national leader Priyanka Gandhi’s public meeting in Kollapur on July 20 will create ripples in the state government with the women declaration, and added that the BC declaration will also be announced very soon.

He stated that Rs 5,000 pension will be given to the differently-abled in the first month, soon after Congress comes into power in the State.