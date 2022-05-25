Success comes with goal setting: Collector RV Karnan

Karimnagar: Unemployed youths who are preparing for the police and other competitive examinations could easily reach their intended destination if they set a goal and work towards it, said District Collector RV Karnan.

The Collector addressed youths at the free training classes for youths aspiring to become SIs and constables conducted by Varadhi Society and Police department here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Collector said though many were masters of many subjects they could be weak in a subject because they lag behind in reaching the intended goal. Sharing his experiences he said when he was preparing for IAS exams he could not get the books in one place and that he had to get the books from different sources.

Now the situation has changed. Books were all available to the youths and their smart phones could help to get the information they wanted. Coaching centres could only serve as a guide and should not be relied upon as a whole, Karnan suggested.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana said that the job aspirants could reach their goal if they prepare for the competitive exams if they did hard work. In the past notifications were issued for the lowest number of jobs but now notifications have been issued to fill hundreds of posts.

He called on everyone to take advantage of this opportunity. He said that in order to cope with a police job, one has to be agile and also aware of the surroundings, circumstances and incidents that have taken place around us.

The CP said that this time women were given priority as never before and they should work hard and take advantage of this opportunity. The ultimate goal for competitive examinations was to achieve the desired result. He assured of providing the necessary assistance for those preparing for competitive examinations.