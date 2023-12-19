Sudarshan Reddy takes over as HMWS&SB Managing Director

Hyderabad: C Sudarshan Reddy has taken charge as the new Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Monday.

According to HMWSSB officials, Sudarshan Reddy is an officer belonging to Indian Administrative Service - 2002 Batch (Telangana Cadre). He trained at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Uttarakhand from 2002 to 2003 and in 2003 he went to Khammam district as part of training. He worked as a sub-collector in Paderu of the then Visakhapatnam district from August 2004 to 2005. He served as Municipal Commissioner of Rajamahendravaram from December 2005 to 2006.

Sudarshan Reddy worked as Kurnool district collector from July 2012 to 2014 and from August 2014 to March 2015, he served as Secretary to the Commissioner of Commercial Tax department. Then he went into central services. He worked as Director in Union Ministry of Labor and Employment from March 2015 to September 2017. Later, he served as Director in the Department of Defense from September 2017 to December 2019. Then he came back to Telangana. He served as the Secretary of Municipal and Urban Development department from January 2020 to December 17, 2023. He recently took charge as the MD of the Water Board.

Meanwhile, Danakishore, who worked as the MD of the Water Board, has been promoted as the Principal Secretary of the Municipal and Urban Development department. He has created a record as the longest serving Managing Director in the history of Water Board. He took charge in April 2016 and held the responsibilities as MD till December 2023. During his tenure, he brought revolutionary changes and reforms in IT, revenue, sanitation management and drinking water supply. He brought many awards to the Jalmandal and further enhanced the prestige of the board, said senior officer.