Live
- Naturalisation applications surge from Israelis with German roots
- 3 dead as typhoon hits Philippines
- “He will suffer”: Xavi warns incoming Barcelona boss Hansi Flick
- 'One format may drop off': Starc hints ODI retirement to prioritise franchise cricket
- Cybercriminals launched on avg 9K online attacks on Indian firms per day in 2023
- Macron visits memorial in Berlin for Jews murdered in the Holocaust
- SP MLA Rafiq Ansari arrested in 1995 criminal case
- South Korea, Japan, China reaffirm commitment to Korean Peninsula peace amid North Korea satellite plan
- Delhi HC waives penalty on lawyer seeking permission for CM Kejriwal to govern from jail
- AIFF announces 23-member senior women’s team for friendlies against Uzbekistan
Just In
Sudden change in weather
Highlights
Storm creates havoc
Nalgonda: A storm created havoc in Nalgonda town on Sunday evening. Torrential winds coupled with rain led to fall of trees, which blocked roads in several areas.
Two-wheelers parked in front of the houses also fell due to the blow of strong winds. Some persons were seriously injured as the roof sheets of the houses were blown away and fell on the roads.
In Shantinagar, Rahmatnagar, BTS, Gollaguda, Ramagiri, Bottuguda, Boyawada, RTC Colony, Panagal Flyover, Railway Station and other areas, trees fell on the roads causing traffic disruption. Power supply was severely disrupted in many areas due to falling of tree branches on power lines. Vendors suffered losses as food items, vegetables and other goods were washed away by the winds.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS