Sudden change in weather

Sudden change in weather
Storm creates havoc

Nalgonda: A storm created havoc in Nalgonda town on Sunday evening. Torrential winds coupled with rain led to fall of trees, which blocked roads in several areas.

Two-wheelers parked in front of the houses also fell due to the blow of strong winds. Some persons were seriously injured as the roof sheets of the houses were blown away and fell on the roads.

In Shantinagar, Rahmatnagar, BTS, Gollaguda, Ramagiri, Bottuguda, Boyawada, RTC Colony, Panagal Flyover, Railway Station and other areas, trees fell on the roads causing traffic disruption. Power supply was severely disrupted in many areas due to falling of tree branches on power lines. Vendors suffered losses as food items, vegetables and other goods were washed away by the winds.

