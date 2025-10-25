Live
Sudden Downpour Causes Disruption Across Hyderabad
Hyderabad’s weather has taken an abrupt turn, with sunny skies giving way to heavy rainfall that has lashed many parts of the city. Rainwater is now...
Hyderabad’s weather has taken an abrupt turn, with sunny skies giving way to heavy rainfall that has lashed many parts of the city. Rainwater is now stagnating on roads across various neighbourhoods, particularly in Madhapur, Hitech City, Gachibowli, Kondapur, and Rayadurgam. Areas such as Hafizpet, Miyapur, Chandanagar, BHEL, Madinaguda, Nizampet, and Bachupalli have also experienced significant downpours.
The rain is relentless in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Panjagutta, Somajiguda, Nampally, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, and Toli Chowk, while incessant showers continue in Kukatpally, Moosapet, Sanath Nagar, Erragadda, and SR Nagar. The intensity of the rainfall has led to uprooted trees and roads resembling ponds.
Moreover, the SR Nagar-Ameerpet route is witnessing severe traffic congestion, with low-lying areas becoming flooded. The heavy deluge has caused power outages in several regions, exacerbating the disruption. Motorists are experiencing significant delays as vehicles crawl through the affected areas.
This is not the first instance of heavy rain this week; Hyderabad similarly faced a downpour yesterday without accompanying thunder or lightning. Residents and authorities are urged to remain cautious as the weather conditions continue to evolve.