Sudden rains bring relief from sweltering heat in Hyderabad, more in store

Sudden rains have brought respite to the people from the scorching heat. The rain accompanied by strong wind lashed out parts of Hyderabad on Friday. Areas like Banjara Hills, Quthbullapur, Jeedimetla, Shahpurnagar, Malakpet, Kothapet, Saidabad, Champapet, Santosh Nagar, Madannapet, Uppal, Bahadurpura and Charminar witnessed heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, some of the districts in Telangana also witnessed the rainfall on Friday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains are likely to occur for five more days due to the trough formed over South Tamil Nadu covering Telangana and Rayalaseema.

On the other hand, farmers in the state are having a tough time due to the unseasonal rains which flattened over 60,000 acres crop in the state. A loss of Rs 331 crore is estimated. The farmers, especially those growing paddy and jowar suffered losses because of the crop damage.

According to the officials, the loss of crop was huge in Adilabad, Rangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Sangareddy, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Medak and Jangaon.