Summer cricket training should be taken advantage of - Rajasekhar, Joint Mahbubnagar District Cricket Secretary

Nagarkurnool: Joint Mahbubnagar District Cricket Association functionary Mr. Rajasekhar inaugurated the month-long free cricket training camp at the Nagar Kurnool Cricket Academy ground in the center of Nagar Kurnool district. Speaking on this occasion, he urged the youth of this region to take advantage of the training camp organized by Hyderabad Cricket Association and Mahbubnagar District Cricket Association and excel in the field of cricket.

He said that Mohammad Mosin and Satish will be the training incharges for the training camps being conducted in Nagar Kurnool district. Hyderabad Cricket Association organizes free training camps with the intention of bringing out the players from rural areas and aims to make them proficient in the field of cricket. He said that the summer cricket free training camps under the auspices of the Hyderabad Cricket Association have already received an unexpected response.

It is commendable that 97 youths registered their names and came for training in Nagar Kurnool town. Mohammad Mosin and Satish said that they should take advantage of the cricket training camp organized for a month in Nagar Kurnool district center and learn about the sport of cricket. Senior sportsperson Raman Goud along with training athletes and sports fans participated in this program.