Summer, weddings spark chicken price surge in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: There is a spike in chicken prices due to weather conditions. The price of live chicken is Rs 170-180 and dressed chicken Rs 260-280; while the boneless costs Rs 400.

According to poultry owners, the consumption and prices of poultry products usually drops in summer but a drop in production owing to increase in mortality in hot weather has led to short supply, lifting the prices of poultry.

Syed Fayaz, the proprietor of Fayaz Trading, said the increase is attributed to a rise in demand, particularly due to decline in supply due to summer heat in the State and also uptick in weddings.

The chicken prices in Hyderabad have increased from Rs 155 a kg live to Rs 172-180. The increase is evident across various chicken types, including those with skin, without skin, and boneless. Fayaz said the rates have been rising for the last 15-20 days.

The rates for live chicken and chicken with skin in the city have gone up to Rs 172-180 and Rs 250 a kg respectively. For varieties without skin and boneless, the rates are Rs 250 and Rs 400 a kg, respectively.

The surge in wedding events has led to an increased demand for chicken, consequently causing a spike in rates in Hyderabad.

Fayaz said the summer heat in the city is also contributing significantly to the rise in chicken prices. Due to heat, production has declined, thereby impacting the supply. As monsoon is about to hit State, temperature is likely to decline; this will result in a dip in chicken prices.