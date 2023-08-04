Supporters cheer as Jupally joins Congress

Mahabubnagar: Congress cadres in Kollapur, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Kodangal area celebrated as major candidates from the respective constituencies joined the Congress party in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, in the presence of All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjuna Kharge at his residence in Delhi on Thursday.

In a message to his supporters and party cadres, former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said the time had come for throw the BRS party from power. He said the Congress leaders would work with renewed commitment and enthusiasm to enlighten the public about the failures of the BRS party on several fronts and bring to an end to the atrocious and highly corrupt government of KCR in Telangana.

“We have all come together to join Congress party and join hands to fight against the KCR’s highly corrupt and atrocious government.

In the coming elections, the Congress cadres strive work to form Congress government and thus pay their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, who had given Telangana Statehood, meeting the aspirations of the people of region,” Jupally said on the occasion.

With the joining of senior BRS leaders into the Congress fold, the prospects of Congress party in Mahabubnagar would brighten and the party had a fair chance of winning at least half of the total 14 constituencies in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, observed political analysts from the district.

Along with Jupally Krishna Rao, former MLA Gurnath Reddy from Kodangal, Megha Reddy from Wanaparthy, Kuchukulla Rajesh from Nagarkurnool and other local leaders from across erstwhile Mahabubnagar district joined the Congress fold.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre, senior leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Ravi, AICC leader Sampath Kumar, Vamshichand Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others took part in the Delhi programme.