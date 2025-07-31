Supreme Court announces verdict on Telangana defected MLAs disqualification

The Supreme Court has delivered a significant verdict on the disqualification petition of Telangana MLAs who defected from the BRS party. The Court has directed the Telangana Assembly Speaker to take a decision on the matter within three months, allowing the petition of the defected MLAs. However, Chief Justice BR Gavai dismissed the appeal made by BRS, which sought the expulsion of the defected MLAs from the Assembly.

The Supreme Court also overturned the judgment delivered by the High Court Division Bench. CJI further ordered Parliament to address the issue of imposing a time limit for the Speaker to make decisions on such matters.

The case, which has sparked significant legal debate, saw extensive arguments regarding whether the courts can intervene in the Speaker’s discretion to decide on the disqualification issue. After these deliberations, the bench of Justice Gavai reserved its final verdict on April 3 this year.

This ruling is seen as a crucial development in the ongoing political and legal tussle surrounding the defection of MLAs in Telangana.