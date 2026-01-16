Supreme Court to hear Telangana MLAs defection case today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a politically charged case concerning the defection of MLAs in Telangana today. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Augustine George will review the matter at the Supreme Court in Delhi.

The political landscape in Telangana has become increasingly contentious following a verdict delivered by the Telangana Assembly Speaker, who dismissed disqualification petitions against seven MLAs, asserting that the legislators had not switched parties. This decision sparked objections, prompting the matter to escalate to the Supreme Court.

In a previous hearing, the Supreme Court instructed the Speaker to respond to a contempt of court petition within a four-week timeframe and directed that notices be issued to the Speaker through the Standing Counsel. The bench raised significant questions regarding whether the authority to determine the disqualification of MLAs lies with the Speaker or the court.