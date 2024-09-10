Supriya Yarlagadda and Kailas Brothers Donate to Telangana Flood Relief Fund

In a show of support for flood victims, producer and actress Supriya Yarlagadda has donated ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Representing Annapurna Studios, Supriya personally handed over the cheque to Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for her contribution, praising her for standing with the government in its efforts to aid those affected by the floods.

In addition to Supriya's donation, Vikram Kailas, Managing Director of Mytrah Energy Group, and Ravi Kailas, Director of Akshat Greentech Private Limited, jointly contributed ₹1 crore to the relief fund. The Kailas brothers met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat to present the cheque. The Chief Minister thanked them for their generous support in helping flood victims and recognized their commitment to assisting the government's relief efforts.

These contributions will provide crucial assistance for ongoing flood relief operations in Telangana.