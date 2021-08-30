Surabhi Vani Devi sworn in as MLC

Rangareddy: Surabhi Vani Devi, who was elected as MLC of Hyderabad- Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar graduates' constituency, was sworn-in on Sunday. Pro-tem chairman M Bhoopal Reddy administered the oath to her in his chambers in the Legislative Council here. Rajya Sabha Member Dr K Keshava Rao, Ministers Mahmood Ali, Sabita Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLAs and MLCs were present on the occasion and congratulated Vani Devi.

Later, Vani Devi thanked the TRS party for selecting her for the seat. Stating that she was brought up in political atmosphere, Devi observed that positions are not necessary to do public service, but she could render more service if in power. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has provided an opportunity to her to serve as an MLC, she stated.

Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao, was elected as MLC in March this year, as TRS candidate, defeating her nearest BJP candidate Ramchander Rao with a 52,000-vote majority. It was announced that she would take oath on May 26, but the event was postponed because of a surge in corona cases in the State as the officials said that it would not be appropriate to have a gathering at the venue. Surabhi Vanidevi has sworn approximately after four months of being elected as MLC.