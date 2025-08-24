Suravaram’s last rites to be held with Sate honours

Hyderabad: The last rites of veteran CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy will be performed with state honours, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday. The former CPI general secretary died here on Friday.

He was 83. “The chief minister ordered state Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to issue orders and make arrangements to perform the last rites of Sudhakar Reddy with State honours,” an official release said.

Sudhakar Reddy, also a former MP, died due to old age-related ailments while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Sudhakar Reddy, who was elected to Lok Sabha twice, had served as general secretary of CPI during 2012-19. Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders condoled the demise of the veteran CPI leader.

Sudhakar Reddy, who belonged to Mahabubnagar district, had played a key role in Left politics at the national level and in a number of people’s struggles, the CM said in a condolence message. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday condoled the death of Sudhakar Reddy.

“The death news of senior communist party leader, former member of Parliament and comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy has deeply saddened me,” said Naidu in a post on ‘X’. Jagan said Sudhakar Reddy had played a key role in the undivided Andhra Pradesh political space. “As a prominent communist leader, Sudhakar Reddy left an indelible imprint in any position he held,” said the AP former chief minister PTI SJR STH GDK