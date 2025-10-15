Surekha’s private OSD removed

Hyderabad: The State government has removed Forest and Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha's private OSD N Sumanth from the services on Tuesday. In an order issued by State Pollution Control Board Secretary, the services of Minister's OSD Sumanth has been terminated on administrative grounds with immediate effect.

He was appointed as OSD in December, 2023 and his contract was extended till 2025-end. Officials said that Sumanth's high-handedness in the administration of Endowments department and also Forest and Environment wings drew strong criticism.

His alleged role in creating rift between Konda Surekha and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in awarding contract works for Medaram temple development was also suspected.