Survey predicts huge win for Cong in TG civic polls

The ruling Congress is likely to capture nearly 70 per cent of municipalities and municipal corporations in the municipal elections, according to the People’s Pulse exit poll survey.

The report indicates a strong Congress performance in Mancherial, Ramagundam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Kothagudem municipal corporations. The BJP is expected to capture Karimnagar and Nizamabad Municipal Corporations and may emerge as the largest party in both. AIMIM could play a kingmaker role in Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar. The main opposition BRS is unlikely to win any municipal corporation. In Ramagundam, Congress is projected to win 30–34 wards, BRS 16–20, BJP 3–6 and others 4–7. In Mancherial, Congress may secure 39–43 wards, BRS 8–12, BJP 6–9 and others 1–2. In Kothagudem, Congress is likely to get 28–34, BRS 7–9, CPI 14–16 and others 2–4.

In Mahbubnagar, Congress may win 26–30 wards, BRS 18–22, BJP 6–8, AIMIM 2–4 and others 0–1. In Nalgonda, Congress is projected to secure 21–26, BRS 8–12, BJP 6–10, AIMIM 2–4 and others 1–2.

In Nizamabad, BJP may lead with 26–31 wards, followed by Congress 10–16, AIMIM 8–12, BRS 2–4 and others 1–2. In Karimnagar, BJP is projected to win 24–29 wards, Congress 14–16, BRS 10–12, AIMIM 6–9 and others 1–3.

Across 116 municipalities, Congress is expected to win 68–76 municipalities, BRS 29–36, BJP 3–5 and AIMIM 0–1, with 8–14 witnessing a close contest between Congress and BRS. Vote share projections place Congress at 36 per cent, BRS 29.7 per cent, BJP 19.3 per cent and AIMIM 2 per cent. Ward projections show Congress at 1,210–1,290, BRS 860–930, BJP 250–270, AIMIM 35–44, CPI 12–17, CPM 10–14 and others 90–110.