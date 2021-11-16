Suryapet: Bandi Sanjay faces paddy farmers' wrath again

BJP chief Bandi Sanjay faced farmers ire in Arvapally of Nalgonda district when the former arrived to continue 'Rythu Barosa Yatra'. Tension prevailed at Arvapally IKP centre when the farmers reached the place ahead of Bandi Sanjay's visit.



The farmers hurled stones at the BJP activists who came to the centre to welcome the party chief. The farmers also tried to attack the BJP activists with stickets, however, the police intervened and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.



Earlier, Sanjay also faced the similar kind of situation in Chivvemla. The farmers raised 'Go back' slogans on Bandi Sanjay which was joined by the TRS activists as well.



