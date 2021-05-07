Suryapet: Case filed against five persons for sharing insulting video

Suryapet: The Suryapet police arrested four persons for sharing and forwarding insulting videos against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on social media platforms.

The arrested were identified as Dhravath Srinu (31), businessman of new Banjara Hills Thanda; Maripelly Sitaramaiah (27), village secretary and resident of Chedella village; Kamalla Upender (31), a labourer and native of Cheedella village; and Nemmadi Upender (33), an auto driver and resident of Bhaktullapuram village of Penpahad mandal. While another person Dharavath Srinu alias Lambu Srinu of Jamal Kunta Thanda was absconding.

According to Suryapet rural CI Vittal Reddy, Dharavath Srinu made a selfie video, in which he insulted CM KCR, Minister Jagadish Reddy and Penpahad MPP Nemmedi Biksham with unparliamentary language and shared the video with Maripelly Sitaramaiah, Kamalla Upender, Nemmadi Upender and Lambu Srinu, who shared it with their friends on social media.

Following a complaint from Dharampuram Sarpanch Nemmadi Nagesh, police considered the video as intentional one to insult VIPs and violation of law and order and filed cases against all the five, who were involved in circulating the video on social media platform.

Penpahad police arrested all the accused, except Lambu Srinu, involved in the case and produced before the court. Suryapet CI warned the public that stringent action will be taken against those, who makes abuse videos and try to defame others.