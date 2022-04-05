Suryapet: Dalit Bandhu is a revolution, says Minister Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched the Dalit Bandu scheme with the intention of bringing light in the lives of Dalits.

KCR's aim is that Dalit should lead a respectable life on par with other leading communities, he added. The Minister distributed sanctioned documents and units to 100 selected under Dalit Bandu across the constituency in a meeting held in Suryapet.

Earlier, the Minister had a face-to-face meeting with the beneficiaries of the scheme for about 4 hours and discussed what they are going to do with the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that it was a happy moment for him to hand over the units to the Dalit beneficiaries on the occasion of Babu Jagjivan Ram's birth anniversary.

The credit of depositing Rs 10 lakh in the beneficiaries' account under Dalit Bandu scheme goes to the CM. He clarified that every penny earned by the beneficiaries through the units is their from here afterwards.

He suggested that Dalits should achieve business growth and should stand as a role models in all sectors. He said that irrespective of the parties, the TRS government has selected the beneficiaries under this scheme and handing over the units.

He informed that the government has been providing financial assistance to the activists of the opposition parties under this scheme. He urged the people to support to those who are taking care of them, he added.

He added that Telangana is the only State that has gave reservations for Dalits not only in education and employment but also in government licenses and contracts.

He said that the schemes and policy decisions taken by Telangana for the betterment of Dalits are an inspiration to other States.

As per the new budget allocations, as many as 2,000 beneficiaries of every constituency will be benefitted under Dalit Bandhu scheme and added that the State government is spending Rs 18,000 crore on this scheme.

He said that all eligible of every constituency will get the fruits of Dalit Bandhu phase-wise and added that beneficiaries of the scheme can do business whatever they like.

He said the government is ready to spend the required funds for the development of Dalits.

District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy and people's representatives and beneficiaries of the scheme took part in the programme.