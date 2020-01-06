Suryapet: Farmers told to refrain from digging trenches near water canals

Penpahad (Suryapet): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that the credit of realising the dreams of farmers goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. On Monday, he offered prayers to Rai Cheruvu that was brimming with Godavari water, on the outskirts of Maacharam village in Penpahad mandal of the district.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the farmers of Thungaturthi, Suryapet and Kodad constituencies dreamt of getting Godavari waters to their lands through Pochampadu project. However, their dreams never came true in the united Andhra Pradesh.

Keeping his promise, the Chief Minister brought the Godavari water to Suryapet district by constructing the Kaleshwaram project on Godavari river, he added. "The farmers of Suryapet district wouldn't have got Godavari water to their lands even after 1,000 years had KCR not became the CM of the State," he said.

Godavari water would be released to fill all village ponds in the district, he informed. Farmers can do cultivation comfortably with water in the tanks and advised them to not to dig trenches near the canals to get the water.

Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Venkat Narayana Goud, party local leaders and villagers attended the programme.