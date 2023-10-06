Suryapet: Foundation stone laid for Lingamanthula temple

Suryapet: In a significant development, Minister for Energy, Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, laid the foundation stone during the Rajgopuram of Sri Lingamanthula Swamy (Peddagattu) temple, a project with an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh, on Thursday. The temple is situated on the outskirts of Durajpally village.

Addressing the gathering, the minister commended the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao towards the development of the Yadav community. During his address, Reddy highlighted the government’s efforts to uplift the Yadav community. He emphasised that a sheep distribution scheme had already been introduced for the benefit of the Yadavs, a move aimed at improving their socio-economic conditions. In addition, he noted that previous administrations had not given due attention to the Peddagattu temple.

“Under the leadership of the BRS Government, several developmental projects have been initiated at the Peddagattu temple. These include the enhancement of the temple pond, construction of a guest house, priests’ rest building, and electrification works, all in a permanent and substantial manner,” he said.

In a further display of commitment, Jagadish Reddy revealed that substantial funds have been allocated for the Peddagattu fair, a biannual event that now boasts grandeur and cultural significance. Looking ahead, the Minister announced ambitious plans for the construction of a grand Yadava welfare building in Suryapet, aimed at furthering the welfare of the community.