Suryapet: Govts neglected Kargil fighter Gopaiah Chary

Suryapet: Bahujan Mukti Party district convener Palleti Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday stated that the BJP government had ignored its promise of setting up the statue of Naik Poloju Gopaiah Chary, son of Suryapet, who took part in the Kargil war. Palleti Ramesh Kumar spoke to the media at Bahujan Mukti Party office in Suryapet. He said, Lance Naik Gopaiah Chary is being neglected by the governments as he hailed from the family of oppressed section. He said that the brave heart Gopaiah Chary lost his life for the nation while fighting with enemy Pakistan at high altitude hills located in Kargil but the government has forgotten to set up his statue.

He reminded that then Home Minister LK Advani assured that the government would set up the statue of Gopaiah Chary. He expressed his concern over shedding crocodile tears towards martyr soldier like Lance Naik Gopaiah Chary on every Kargil Day by the political leaders. He said that people are vexed with government's failure in erecting statue of Goapaiah Chary even after 22 years and warned to take up agitation against governments 'to keep their promise He demanded the government to rescue Gopaiah Chary's family members by providing job and financial aid to them.