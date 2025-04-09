Suryapet: Grain procurement centres inaugurated

Suryapet: “Farmers should make good use of the grain procurement centres set up for their convenience with the aim of providing minimum support price (MSP) for the grain they have cultivated with hard work,” said Suryapet Agriculture Market Vice Chairman Gattu Srinivas Gupta. On Tuesday, he inaugurated the grain procurement centres set up under IKP at Imampet 1, Imampet 2, and Kesarum in Suryapet mandal, as well as another one in Tekumatla village under the NDCMS.

Speaking at the event, he urged farmers not to trust middlemen and to sell their grain at the government-run centres to receive the MSP being provided. He informed that the MSP is Rs 2,320 for A-grade grain and Rs 2,300 for B-grade grain. He stated that the Congress government has achieved in one year the development that BRS failed to deliver in ten years. He assured that if farmers face any issues related to grain transport or other difficulties at the procurement centres, he would bring them to the attention of Telangana State Tourism Development Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy and take them to the government to resolve them as soon as possible.

Furthermore, he said that the Congress government is providing fine rice through ration shops so that even the underprivileged can enjoy the same quality rice consumed by higher-income groups.