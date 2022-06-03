Suryapet: Jagadish terms BJP's TS Day celebration a drama

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that the BJP government at the Center is indulging in 'occult politics' in Telangana. He lashed out at the BJP for holding Telangana formation day celebrations in Delhi to derive political mileage.

Speaking to the media at his camp office in Suryapet on Thursday, the minister questioned the BJP motive behind holding formation day celebrations in Delhi. He said the incident raised the eyebrows of Telangana people as the BJP conducted the celebrations eight years after the formation of the state. The people were closely watching the participation of Amit Shah in the celebrations, as he always spoke against Telangana and its development, he said.

On the occasion, the minister derided the BJP for its failure to fulfil the promises of the State Reorganisation Act. He termed the celebrations as a drama. The proposed national executive meet of BJP in Hyderabad should explain what it had done for Telangana, he demanded. He took a jibe that the BJP was perhaps conducting its conference in Hyderabad due to availability of plenty of water and uninterrupted power supply. The BJP CMs who would come to the conference must study the welfare programmes in Telangana and emulate them in their states. He commented that the present situation of Gujarat was similar to that of Telangana of eight years ago. The top BJP leadership was coming to Hyderabad, as CM KCR was getting popular in the country's capital Delhi and in northern States, he underlined.

Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar, ZP chairperson Gujja Deepika, vice- chairman Venkatnaryana Goud and others were present.